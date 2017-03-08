The waiting is over — except for in the giant lines about to form at Pacific Place for the massively beloved dumpling chain.

The waiting is over — except for in the giant lines about to form at Pacific Place for the latest local outlet of massively beloved dumpling chain Din Tai Fung. The ribbon will be cut at 10:45 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, March 9, and whoever gets in the queue earliest will get D.T.F.’s first downtown Seattle xiao long bao — the famous soup dumplings — when the doors open at 11 a.m.

Pacific Place opens at 10 a.m. — meaning there will probably be lines to get into the mall to line up for Din Tai Fung.

Din Tai Fung was founded in 1958 in Taiwan, and now has more than 100 locations worldwide, including Bellevue and University Village here in the Pacific Northwest, with a Southcenter branch coming soon.