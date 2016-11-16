Nicki Minaj and Kobe Bryant are fans. Seattle chefs Edouardo Jordan, Donna Moodie, Tarik Abdullah, and more are also cooking. You might want to be there.

If you don’t know Trap Kitchen, you should. Two men who were in rival L.A. gangs — one a Crip, one a Blood — joined forces to create an unusual soul-food business: one menu item per day, chefs’ choice, deliver or pick-up, get it before it’s gone. They also do catering. Nicki Minaj, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Kobe Bryant are fans.

This Friday, Trap Kitchen’s in town for their first Seattle event, and tickets are still available. Malachi “Spank” Jenkins and Roberto “News” Smith will be making braised beef pot roast, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, braised greens, and candied yams. Not enough? Some of Seattle’s finest are also contributing: Edouardo Jordan (of Salare and, excitingly, the upcoming Junebaby) will make chicken wings with strained yogurt and sunchoke chips; Tarik Abdullah (of Hillman City’s excellent-looking Black & Tan Hall) will make lamb kibbeh with urfa biber tomato jam and pickled onions; Lindsey Hayter (of the great Bar Harbor) will make Dungeness crab-stuffed deviled eggs; and more (see full menu at right).

Musical guests include Cool Nutz, DJ Ryan Croone, and MC Beezie 2000.

Proceeds go to The Black Prisoners’ Caucus college program, T.E.A.C.H. (Taking Education and Creating History) at Clallam Bay Corrections Center.

And credit for putting it all together goes to Seattle chef Taylor Cheney. She saw the video above about Trap Kitchen on Facebook, messaged them, and made it happen. Nice.