Your brackets are filled. Now hit one of these great bars to catch March Madness, including three just for Gonzaga fans because this could be your year.

Seattle

Rhein Haus: This Capitol Hill bar is one of the most popular places to catch the big games in Seattle. They can pack ’em in here — 437 people indoors and another 100 in the heat-lamp-warmed biergarten.

Flatstick Pub: Opened in 2016, this subterranean spot comes with 19 TVs and 36 taps. It takes up almost the entire block in Pioneer Square. Note: doors open at noon on Thursday and Friday.

Wedgwood Broiler: It’s a great local hangout, especially for Huskies fans. Cheap food and stiff drinks. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Bellevue

Tavern Hall: This mega bar in Bellevue Square boasts 30 televisions spread out over two bar areas. Doors open at 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Mustard Seed Grill & Pub: Or get away from the mayhem of the mall and hit this Newport Hills favorite (28 televisions and capacity of 250).

And for Gonzaga fans: