Only a dozen chefs from 10 different restaurants nationwide made Food & Wine magazine’s brand-new Best New Chefs list. Among them: one Jay Blackinton, of Hogstone’s Wood Oven on lovely Orcas Island, a few hours north of Seattle by car and ferry.

Even if you don’t get up to Orcas much, his name might ring a bell: Blackinton has also been a semifinalist for the James Beard Rising Star Chef award (for “A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come”) the last two years running.

Blackinton isn’t just the chef and co-owner of Hogstone — he also works on the farm that helps provide the restaurant with its organic, sustainable, almost exclusively Orcas Island ingredients. His story is like a food-lover’s dream: He grew up in Tacoma, spending time with his grandparents on Orcas, then later, living in Seattle, decided to give island life a try. (As he put it in 2014, “The city and I left each other before it got too out of hand. We are still fond of each other, but keep a healthy distance.”) A farmer gave him a chance to learn from the ground up (starting with chopping wood), and it turned out he had a knack for it. Then he started a one-night-a-week, on-the-farm restaurant, which became so popular that, eventually, Hogstone happened.

Hogstone began as a pizza place, later adding a pretty exquisite-sounding full menu. And, before you jump in the car, Hogstone’s currently in expansion mode, during which they’re only open Friday through Monday, from 5:30 to the nebulous “close.” When their work is done later this year, a second restaurant, name T.B.A., will join Hogstone in its existing space, focusing on a tasting menu for “an even better and more finely tuned island experience.” They’re currently crowdfunding it on their website, with incentives such as, at the $50 level, “a pizza of your choice, 2 Rainiers, and a mixtape of the top songs that made up our dining room playlist for the first 4 years.”