The young chef who's racking up the accolades is a drive and a ferry ride away. Road trip!
Only a dozen chefs from 10 different restaurants nationwide made Food & Wine magazine’s brand-new Best New Chefs list. Among them: one Jay Blackinton, of Hogstone’s Wood Oven on lovely Orcas Island, a few hours north of Seattle by car and ferry.
Even if you don’t get up to Orcas much, his name might ring a bell: Blackinton has also been a semifinalist for the James Beard Rising Star Chef award (for “A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come”) the last two years running.
Blackinton isn’t just the chef and co-owner of Hogstone — he also works on the farm that helps provide the restaurant with its organic, sustainable, almost exclusively Orcas Island ingredients. His story is like a food-lover’s dream: He grew up in Tacoma, spending time with his grandparents on Orcas, then later, living in Seattle, decided to give island life a try. (As he put it in 2014, “The city and I left each other before it got too out of hand. We are still fond of each other, but keep a healthy distance.”) A farmer gave him a chance to learn from the ground up (starting with chopping wood), and it turned out he had a knack for it. Then he started a one-night-a-week, on-the-farm restaurant, which became so popular that, eventually, Hogstone happened.
Hogstone began as a pizza place, later adding a pretty exquisite-sounding full menu. And, before you jump in the car, Hogstone’s currently in expansion mode, during which they’re only open Friday through Monday, from 5:30 to the nebulous “close.” When their work is done later this year, a second restaurant, name T.B.A., will join Hogstone in its existing space, focusing on a tasting menu for “an even better and more finely tuned island experience.” They’re currently crowdfunding it on their website, with incentives such as, at the $50 level, “a pizza of your choice, 2 Rainiers, and a mixtape of the top songs that made up our dining room playlist for the first 4 years.”
Last year, Seattle’s Edouardo Jordan made the Best New Chefs list; the year before, Zoi Antonitsas earned the honor. Going back further, local list alums include Blaine Wetzel, Matt Dillon, Maria Hines, John Sundstrom, and Tamara Murphy. They’re all in the company of such estimable names as Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, April Bloomfield, Nancy Silverton, Nobu Matsuhisa, Stephanie Izard, and David Chang. This year’s full Food and Wine Best New Chefs list is here.
