The Nordic Heritage Museum's inaugural food conference last year was marvelous, and this year's looks to be orders of magnitude better.

Seattle’s Nordic Culinary Conference got off to a food-nerd-thrilling start last spring by importing revered chef Magnus Nilsson of Sweden’s two-Michelin-starred Fäviken. He was utterly charming and markedly down-to-earth, too — asked about how he was defining New Nordic cuisine, he said, anti-pretentiously, “I was born on the 28th of November in 1983, and I started eating, and I plan to continue to do so.” He also freely admitted that he’s never read the New Nordic Manifesto, the blueprint for the food-nerd-revered movement of which he is part. And some of his photos came along with him for an exhibit at Ballard’s Nordic Heritage Museum, and they were entirely gorgeous.

This year’s Nordic Culinary Conference — May 5 through 7 — looks to be orders of magnitude more stellar, with four chefs coming to town who have seven, yes, seven, Michelin stars among them. They’ll interrogate and celebrate the hugely influential cuisine at a series of talks, parties, lectures and demos, making (if my math is correct) this second edition of the conference four to seven times better than the first.

The superstar Nordic visiting chefs are: Claus Meyer: co-founder of Noma (two Michelin stars, perhaps you’ve heard of it?) and of Agern in New York’s Grand Central Station (one star); also a principal architect of the New Nordic Cuisine Manifesto (don’t tell him that Magnus hasn’t read it!). Gunnar Gislason: executive chef of Agern (which, by the way, got its Michelin star after being open only six months) and chef/owner of Dill in Reykjavik (which just earned Iceland’s first-ever star). Sasu Laukkonen: chef/owner of Helsinki’s Chef & Sommelier (one star). And Titti Qvarnström: chef/owner of Malmö’s Bloom in the Park (one star, and the first one ever earned by a woman in Sweden — many congrats, and god help women in the restaurant industry).

This lineup is basically outrageous. It prompted Nordic Heritage Museum program manager Jonathan Sajda to send me an email with A LOT of all-caps (“This year is a SPECTACULAR MICHELIN STAR-STUDDED AFFAIR!”). He (rightfully) raved about all the chefs, but highlighted that Claus Meyer will speak to “not just the themes of sustainability, support of local food producers, and environmentally sound food practices, but of building restaurants and food-based community centers in impoverished towns in Bolivia, in drug-ravaged communities in East New York, even in a Danish prison.” If you haven’t watched Meyer’s Ted Talk, you should — he’s funny and wonderful and a global food-hero.

The conference takes place at the Nordic Heritage Museum and Hot Stove Society. Tickets are still available to all of it, but two things are close to selling out (and for good reason): the Opening Reception on Friday, May 5, featuring Meyer’s keynote address and a panel discussion with all the chefs, plus Nordic snacks and an open bar; and the Nordic Cuisine Tasting Party hosted by Meyer on Saturday, May 6, with each chef making a signature dish for you to eat, plus, yes, an open bar. Skol/skål/skál!