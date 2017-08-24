Some familiar names such as The Halal Guys and Kidd Valley are opening new branches in Seattle and Bellevue.

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka opens in University Village, the second ramen house that the Japan-based chain has opened in Washington state. The one in Bellevue made our list of best ramen in the area three years ago. Hokkaido is the latest of the big names to open in U Village, following Ba Bar and Ma’ono.

New York City’s The Halal Guys debuted in Pioneer Square to long lines, a 30-minute wait for gyros, falafels and rice platters. A spokesman said there are plans to add up to three more branches around Seattle over the next three years. (Sorry, Eastsiders. No plans to open in the Bellevue area at this time.)

Hi B3ar, the ice-cream-roll-and-bubble-tea place in Boston, opens in the Chinatown-International District. It’s located in the Pacific Rim Center, which is starting to fill some vacancies, most recently with the banh-mi joint Lan Hue Bakery.

Redhook Brewlab opens on Capitol Hill with a rotating 16-tap list, mostly small-batch and experimental brews; bar snacks and pizzas come from its stone-hearth oven.

Happy Grillmore, which started in Portland, now has a burger-and-shake joint in the Central District.

Another burger-and-shake joint, Lunchbox Laboratory opens in the Redmond Town Center.

Cone & Steiner expands to downtown, offering sandwiches and other to-go offerings for office workers.

The Grilled Cheese Experience, the popular food truck, opens a brick-and-mortar near Amazon.

Mighty-O Donuts expands to the Denny Triangle.

Kidd Valley opens another branch along the Seattle waterfront.

White Center now has a Popeye’s.

The popular Seattle happy-hour hangout Japonessa now has a second location in Bellevue in Lincoln Square.

La Toscanella comes to South Park.

Sprigy expands to First Hill.

Café Red isn’t just a cart anymore; It has a coffee shop near the Othello Station with Philippine espresso and sandwiches.

Seattle Pops opens a retail Popsicle store in Wallingford.

Mushasi’s expands to Chinatown-International District.

And no restaurant-openings update would be complete without another poke place: The California-based Ahi Poke Bowl opens in Shoreline, with plans to add a second branch in the area, Eater reports.