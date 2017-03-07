Boyfriends will perform at this Capitol Hill launch party to celebrate the new saison released by Elysian Brewing.
Elysian Brewing is bringing in punk band Boyfriends for a free concert this Friday, March 10, to celebrate the brewery’s latest creation.
The event, held at the Capitol Hill brewery, starts at 7 p.m., but if the last free Elysian concert (featuring Thunderpussy) is any indication, you better get there early or at least on time; Elysian had lines out the door and some were turned away. This is an 21 and over event. More details here.
Elysian’s latest brew is a saison-style beer made with five pounds of grapefruit zest, aptly named, “Said in Zest,” and said to be — surprise — “citrusy.” Organizers said proceeds from beer sales will go to “Out of the Closet,” which operates as a thrift store/pharmacy and provides free HIV testing. Out of ever dollar made there, 96 cents goes to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.