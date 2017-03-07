Boyfriends will perform at this Capitol Hill launch party to celebrate the new saison released by Elysian Brewing.

Elysian Brewing is bringing in punk band Boyfriends for a free concert this Friday, March 10, to celebrate the brewery’s latest creation.

The event, held at the Capitol Hill brewery, starts at 7 p.m., but if the last free Elysian concert (featuring Thunderpussy) is any indication, you better get there early or at least on time; Elysian had lines out the door and some were turned away. This is an 21 and over event. More details here.

Elysian’s latest brew is a saison-style beer made with five pounds of grapefruit zest, aptly named, “Said in Zest,” and said to be — surprise — “citrusy.” Organizers said proceeds from beer sales will go to “Out of the Closet,” which operates as a thrift store/pharmacy and provides free HIV testing. Out of ever dollar made there, 96 cents goes to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.