Thunderpussy will give a free concert Friday, Jan. 13, at the Elysian Brewery on Capitol Hill. Well, that’s one way to get attention if you’re rolling out a new beer. The brewery is bringing in the Seattle rock band to celebrate the tapping of its Peated Porter, the first of six new brews that will be released this year.

The launch party starts at 7 p. m., though the band will likely perform at around 8:30-9:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the Peated Porter sold that night will go to Plymouth Housing Group, a charity that works with the homeless. Note, this is a 21 and over event.

