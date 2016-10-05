Ever wanted to visit Luke's Diner in Stars Hollow? Well, three of them opened in Seattle Wednesday morning.

Happy Birthday, “Gilmore Girls!”

In honor of the 16th Gilmoreversary of everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo, Netflix turned three Seattle coffee shops into Luke’s Diner sites Wednesday morning.

Lines of fans wrapped around the block at Drip City Coffee Co. (2929 1st Ave.), Stone Way Cafe (3510 Stone Way N.), and Makeda Coffee (153 N 78th St.) starting as early as 6 a.m. What were they waiting for? Free cups of the Gilmores’ favorite beverage: drip coffee, in a Luke’s Diner cup.

Get out the door quick if you’re interested. The three Luke’s locations will be open until noon, or until supplies last.

Free coffee is nice of #Netflix but Luke would have punched them in the face for this line. #LukesDiner #seattle pic.twitter.com/1USfBgxO70 — Sammy Witness (@SammyWitness) October 5, 2016