More coastal razor clam digs are planned next month on some beaches, and many diggers will hopefully be bringing back the bounty of tasty clams back home and to the dining table.

This week, Yasuhiro “Yasu” Kusano, a chef at Shiro’s Sushi in Belltown, offers a delightful razor clam in soy sauce and sake recipe.

Kusano was born in Fukushima in Japan, where his parents owned a small fish store. When he was a young boy, his father took him to an upscale authentic Japanese restaurant, and after that experience he decided to become a chef.

His first cooking job in 2000 was at the landmark Gonpachi Restaurant, a Japanese Izakaya, in Tokyo, Japan. In 2007, Kusano moved to the United States for a sous chef position at Gonpachi in Beverly Hills, Calif., and one year later became their executive chef.

In 2013, he moved to Seattle to join I Love Sushi in Bellevue, before heading to Shiro’s Sushi in 2014.

Word on razor clam digs

Pending additional marine toxin testing more digging will occur Nov. 12-19 at Twin Harbors, and Nov. 17-19 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

The Twin Harbors dig scheduled for Friday (Oct. 28) through Nov. 1 has been postponed.

“Digging on the season opener last Friday and Saturday (Oct. 14-15) was a bust due to the stormy weather with the surf at one point rising to 26 feet,” Ayres said. “By Sunday, coast-wide (Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks) we had a thousand people out and they averaged 11 clams per person.” (The first 15 dug is a daily limit.)

Twin Harbors was the only beach open on Monday, Oct. 16 with an estimated thousand diggers hitting the beach, then dipping Tuesday, Oct. 17 to around 700, but it was limits across the board.

“People at Twin Harbors were happy with the size of clams, and as predicted there are a lot clams and very good digging,” Ayres said.

Long Beach on the southern coast remains closed due to elevated levels of marine toxins.

Testing is done for domoic acid — a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae — that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

Razor Clams in Soy Sauce and Sake

INGREDIENTS

16 razor clams

1/2 cup sake

One ounce of unsalted butter

One ounce of soy sauce

Salt add to taste

White pepper add to taste

One tablespoon of flour

One tablespoon of vegetable oil

Two to three strips of green onions (Diagonally and thinly sliced, leave them in cold water, then drain excess water. More green onions can be added to liking.)

Seven Spice “Togarashi” (Shichimi) added to taste

DIRECTIONS

Open razor clams and leave the clam on one side. Dry clams with paper towel, and sprinkle with salt, pepper and flour.

Heat the frying pan, drizzle with oil, and place razor clams open-side down. Fry with high heat for one minute and add sake.

Take the clams out and place them on the plate. Add green onions and sprinkle with Shichimi.

Coming up

This season, esteemed local chefs have shared a wide-range of delicious recipes and advice on how to cook a wide variety of local seafood.

This year’s Pacific Northwest all-star lineup of chefs included Taichi Kitamura owner and chef at Sushi Kappo Tamura on Eastlake in Seattle; chef Shota Nakajima, owner of Naka; Wesley Hood executive chef at AQUA by El Gaucho along with chef and partner Ken Sharp of AQUA by El Gaucho in Seattle, executive chef Jesus Boites of El Gaucho in Tacoma, and executive chef Sarah Scott of El Gaucho in Bellevue; chef Maximillian Petty owner of Eden Hill on Queen Anne; chef Tom Douglas owner of Dahlia Lounge, Palace Kitchen and many more; chef Pat Donahue of Anthony’s Restaurants; executive chef Paul Duncan with Ray’s Boathouse & Cafe; Taylor Hoang, chef and owner of Pho Cyclo Cafes and Rickshaw Chef in Seattle; Jason Wilson, executive chef/partner of Miller’s Guild at the Hotel Max and executive chef of Coffee Flour in Seattle; executive chef and general manager Megan Coombes of Altstadt in Seattle’s Pioneer Square; chef Jun Takai at Shiro’s Sushi in Seattle’s Belltown; and executive chef Jason Brzozowy for Tilth owned by Maria Hines.

Recipes will be posted every Wednesday and/or Thursday through Nov. 2. Also, if you have a recipe you’d like to reel-in my way, please let me know and I will post them, and will even test it out with my family and friends.