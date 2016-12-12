DEEP RIVER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut snack maker is recalling some of its potato chips for possible salmonella contamination.
Deep River announced its voluntary recall of certain bags of its sour cream and onion kettle chips sold nationally through retail and food service outlets.
The recall includes 2-ounce and 5-ounce packages with best-by dates from Nov. 9, 2016, to June 2, 2017.
The company founded in 2002 says buttermilk powder used in the seasoning may contain traces of salmonella.
Most Read Stories
- As King County becomes more diverse, Seattle defies trend | FYI Guy
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Complete coverage: Seahawks suffer 38-10 blowout loss against Packers in Green Bay
- Richard Sherman on the Seahawks: ‘Everybody needs to get a wake-up call’ WATCH
- For Seahawks and Pete Carroll, making sense of blowout loss to Packers becomes critical WATCH
Deep River says no bacteria have been found in any of its chip ingredients and no illnesses have been reported. It says the recall is out of an “abundance of caution.”
Customers are being asked to throw out any affected products and contact Deep River or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.