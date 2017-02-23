CNN asked our food writer for a great Pike Place Market lunch spot, her all-time-favorite restaurant, and a high-end, perfect-date-night place. Here's the video.

Out of all the great restaurants in Seattle, how do you narrow it down to three? CNN contacted our food writer Bethany Jean Clement about a mini-tour of the best places to eat here — specifically, a top Pike Place Market lunch spot, her own all-time-favorite restaurant, and a high-end, perfect-date-night place. She snuck in four: Dot’s Butcher & Deli for lunch, Le Pichet as her personal best-loved, and the two-fer of Bar Melusine and Bateau for a very Seattle surf-and-turf date.

