While Donald Trump somehow keeps going lower, a group of Seattle women chefs and restaurateurs are going high with their vocal support of Hillary Clinton. It’s not all about gender, either — some actual food policy is involved.

What scares Seattle chef Makini Howell most about the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency? She succinctly conjures a terrifying dystopia: “The onslaught of racist patriarchy he would unleash on our nation.”

Our new nadir of modern American political discourse comes as a shock. A candidate for president of the United States is heard talking about committing sexual assault in the most offhand, hands-on way; his casual vilification of people of color is flabbergasting. But somehow we’ve ended up confronting our nation’s racism and misogyny with this demagogic Cheeto of a man embodying our worst selves, our greatest fears.

But about this woman he calls “the devil”: A group of Seattle chefs and restaurateurs don’t view Hillary Clinton as just the only viable alternative — they’re vocal supporters. And they happen to be women.

Howell envisions “the change in minds” of a new generation that President Hillary Clinton would bring, for those who “will have the privilege of growing up seeing a black man in the White House — with a beautiful, healthy black family — and then a woman.”

Howell, whose forward-thinking work centers on vegan Plum Bistro, believes a Hillary Clinton presidency “will propel this nation to its feet, creating the change we have been dreaming of since the Emancipation Proclamation and the dawn of the feminist movement.” It’s heady stuff, among the present mire, to turn to the progress possible.

For women in the restaurant industry in this election cycle, the personal is the political. Cupcake Royale’s Jody Hall points out that Clinton has championed gay rights along with those of many other vulnerable populations. Angela Stowell, partner in Ethan Stowell Restaurants, says, “Ethan and I want our sons to grow up in a world where they never think that a woman is less worthy of a job than a man.”

Stowell also wants her kids to grow up with a president who doesn’t, preposterously, think climate change is propaganda created by China. Clinton’s positions — the ones getting lost in the travesty of the presidential debates — crucially intersect with food policy on the most basic level of getting people fed. Stowell’s dire, and realistic, warning: “Without reducing carbon emissions and adopting more sustainable farming practices, not only in the U.S. but on a global scale, we’re going to face a serious food shortage at some point.” Hillary Clinton spoke about fighting the “serious problem” of climate change and about her energy policy during Sunday’s debate; Trump called the EPA “so restrictive,” saying, “energy is under siege by the Obama administration. Under absolutely siege.”

Think SNAP — hell, the whole FDA — would survive a Trump presidency? Seattle ice-cream maker Molly Moon Neitzel says that Clinton “understands that healthy food is a big component of overall health.” She likes the plank in the Clinton platform meant “to help small family farms stay afloat by increasing funding.” And like the other women here, she can’t say enough about “the ways that I love Hillary on business issues!” Neitzel cites Clinton’s support for raising the minimum wage (“more money in low-wage earners’ pockets will result in more money being spent in small businesses like mine!”); for paid safe and sick days; for paid family leave (“Trump’s ‘maternity leave’ plan is insulting to working families and sounds like some hack on Don Draper’s team wrote it in 1965”); for subsidized child care (“to allow families to work and contribute to their employers and the economy as much as they can … This is a no-brainer”).

On the little matter of equal pay for equal work, regardless of gender, Neitzel calls Clinton’s support of legislation “critical for women to have equal opportunities to support themselves and their families.” Oh, and one more thing: “Who would not want a taco truck on every corner? Who? Seriously.”

Back in 2006, when our current turn of events was pretty much inconceivable, chef Tamara Murphy went to Washington, D.C., to do some food events with Women Chefs and Restaurateurs in support of senators Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell and Hillary Clinton. Clinton had yet to announce her 2008 presidential run. That’s “when I first met her and knew that she should be and was going to be our president,” Murphy says. “Hill yes!”

Murphy and Clinton had a conversation centering “on food, kids, schools, and how she truly believed that every child needs to be warm, safe and fed.” Murphy’s immediate and lasting impression was one of “sincerity and genuine warmth,” “the opposite of what I had ever heard about her.”

She finds Trump’s impugning Clinton’s stamina laughable. “You don’t keep doing what you are doing for this long, under this much scrutiny, with this much criticism, unless you really believe in what you’re doing. This is Hillary’s life’s work,” she points out.

“Of course, she’s part of the establishment,” Murphy says. “So was Bernie.” She’s a Clinton supporter “because of the whole package, not because she is female — but hell yeah, I’m glad she is, and it absolutely changes everything!” (Murphy, who runs the restaurant Terra Plata with its rooftop garden, is quick to note that while she supported Clinton’s first run as well, she’s also a Barack Obama fan and thinks “Michelle Obama should be president of the world.”)

Money’s being put where mouths are: The Stowells did the food for a private backyard fundraiser James Taylor concert here last week, with Al Franken as a featured guest. Neitzel has donated both funds and ice cream to the Clinton cause (and also has a new flavor called Hillary Rodham Cookie Dough, “an ode to her 1992 cookie recipe”). The Stowells and Neitzel — along with Murphy, Howell, Robin Martin (of Hello Robin cookies) and restaurateur Linda Derschang — also co-hosted a fundraiser lunch last spring with Chelsea Clinton.

Daughters come up again and again in these discussions. Howell urges “millennial women who are not sold on Hillary … to understand that a vote for her is a vote for them and their daughters — as well as their freedom to not identify with gender.” Jody Hall marvels at “the confidence and empowerment girls will feel knowing they, too, can be president of the USA. It’s huge!”

As for the misogyny and racism everywhere in our country’s air, Hall finds it, sadly, not a shock at all. “Most of us women are completely used to this,” she says. But our daughters don’t have to be.