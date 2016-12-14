At yet another nautical-themed bar, the drinks are uneven, but the snack menu delights.

The folks behind The Helm are new to the bar business, but they’ve thrown enough shindigs (Kirkland Uncorked, Fremont Oktoberfest and Scotch & Beer Fest) to know their way around the booze scene.

Owners Phil Megenhardt and Andrea Drachler, the brains behind Bold Hat Productions, found a spot along a barhopping drag of Fremont, and hired a former Canlis sous chef to run the modest kitchen and a bartender from one of the better cocktail bars on the Eastside (Bottle and Bull) to sling drinks.

The Helm is — surprise, surprise — another nautical-themed place. But the bar food ($3-$14) is reasonably priced. And the happy-hour seafood bites are a couple of bucks cheaper than they should be. But, hey, take advantage of that while you can.

The kitchen is run by Travis Stewart, who worked under then Canlis chef Jason Franey. Plump, buttery scallops are seared and topped with roe and served with a dollop of butternut squash purée; ribbons of cured salmon come with popping fried capers, fennel and mascarpone over crostini. For the vegetarians, farro risotto is rounded out with umami bursts of mushroom and Parmesan.

No wings, nachos and other bar staples. And The Helm is better for it.

With the menu more snacks than meal, The Helm should shine as a bar, which made the uneven cocktails all the more disappointing.

The bar menu looked like it was cribbed from those hip bars on Capitol Hill. Boilermakers and flights of whiskeys, tequilas and other spirits take up half the list. The rest are craft cocktails that while imaginative — mushroom-infused gin and a cocktail with olive oil — aren’t on point. Oh man, I wanted to like these drinks. But the alchemy of those ambitious cocktails is a bit off — too tart or too diluted. Shards of ice floated on one drink because it wasn’t properly strained. The tweak on the hot toddy (Earl Grey-infused gin, lemon, honey and bitters) was one of the better offerings.

The cocktails need some work, but the snacks make The Helm worth a visit.

The Helm, 119 N. 36th St., Seattle, offers happy hour Tuesday-Friday 4-6 p.m. with $2 off on food, cocktails, wine and beer, and $2 Rainier tallboys (206-420-2792 or helmseattle.com).