There is a full line-up of trout fishing opportunities getting underway or already in progress, and in this week’s seafood recipe of the week, executive chef and general manager Megan Coombes of Altstadt in Seattle’s Pioneer Square has a delightful Forelleschnitzel “trout schnitzel” recipe.

Coombes grew up in the Pacific Northwest and found her passion for food and cooking through the television kitchen of Julia Child as well as her mother and grandmother.

She went to study in Germany, first as a high school exchange student, and later in college when she studied international relations. Coombes love for cooking lead her New York’s French Culinary Institute (now the International Culinary Center) including interning at Wallse, a Michelin-starred Austrian restaurant.

She moved back to the Northwest in 2013 and found a home at Altstadt, where she has grown into executive chef and general manager. At Altstadt, Coombes blends her background and affinity for German cuisine, culture, and language with her culinary skills.

Where to catch trout

Excitement is gaining steam as Beaver Lake near Issaquah will be planted Wednesday with 2,500 trout averaging about two pounds apiece.

Beaver’s boat launch site will reopen at sunrise on Thursday (Oct. 20), but the lake will remain open to fishing.

The fish are part of the educational display at the Issaquah Hatchery. The lake is open to fishing year-round. Internal combustion boat engines are prohibited on the lake. Daily limit is five fish, and only two can be longer than 15 inches.

Other lakes recently planted are:

In Mason County at Isabella, 1,100 on Oct. 3, Spencer, 2,680 on Oct. 5, Lost, 1,800 on Oct. 4, Island, 1,800 on Oct. 4, and Nahwatzel, 3,000 on Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

In Jefferson County at Teal, 150 on Oct. 6350 on Oct. 6, Gibbs, 350 on Oct. 6 and Leland, 2,000 on Oct. 3.

In Kitsap County at Island, 900 on Oct. 5.

For more details, go to http://www.seattletimes.com/life/outdoors/nearly-65000-jumbo-trout-to-get-planted-in-westside-lakes/ or the state Fish and Wildlife web site at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/.

FORELLESCHNITZEL “TROUT SCHNITZEL”

INGREDIENTS

Four trout fillets

Salt and pepper

One cup of all-purpose flour

Three eggs

Two cups of bread crumbs

Two teaspoons of mustard, ground

One teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg, ground

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne

1/2 cup of oil either canola or vegetable

Two tablespoons of butter

DIRECTIONS

Fillet trout, removing any pin bones and skin. Lightly salt and pepper both sides.

In one bowl or shallow dish, add flour. In another, add eggs and beat until combined. In third, add breadcrumbs (we use pretzel breadcrumbs, but unseasoned will work as well), mustard, salt, nutmeg and cayenne.

Dredge fillets in flour, dip in egg and dredge in breadcrumbs. Make sure fillets are completely coated in each stage.

Heat oil and butter in cast iron or other heavy bottomed pan over medium high heat.

When butter is melted and oil is just starting to smoke, add schnitzel.

Lightly shake pan as the schnitzel cooks for even browning. After one minute, flip schnitzel to cook other side – another one to two minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet. It should cook two to three minutes in total.

Remove to paper towels to drain off any excess oil. Garnish with parsley and lemon slices. Serve with spätzle and/or a green salad.

(Serves four people)

Coming up

This season, esteemed local chefs will share recipes and advice on how to cook a wide variety of local seafood.

This year’s Pacific Northwest all-star lineup of chefs include Taichi Kitamura owner and chef at Sushi Kappo Tamura on Eastlake in Seattle; chef Shota Nakajima, owner of Naka; Wesley Hood executive chef at AQUA by El Gaucho along with chef and partner Ken Sharp of AQUA by El Gaucho in Seattle, executive chef Jesus Boites of El Gaucho in Tacoma, and executive chef Sarah Scott of El Gaucho in Bellevue; chef Maximillian Petty owner of Eden Hill on Queen Anne; chef Tom Douglas owner of Dahlia Lounge, Palace Kitchen and many more; chef Pat Donahue of Anthony’s Restaurants; executive chef Paul Duncan with Ray’s Boathouse & Cafe; Taylor Hoang, chef and owner of Pho Cyclo Cafes and Rickshaw Chef in Seattle; Jason Wilson, executive chef/partner of Miller’s Guild at the Hotel Max and executive chef of Coffee Flour in Seattle; chefs Jun Takai and Yasuhiro “Yasu” Kusano at Shiro’s Sushi in Seattle’s Belltown; and executive chef Jason Brzozowy for Tilth owned by Maria Hines.

Recipes will be posted every Wednesday and/or Thursday through Nov. 2. Also, if you have a recipe you’d like to reel-in my way, please let me know and I will post them, and will even test it out with my family and friends.