The coho fishery has ramped up in some areas of western Washington, including a few pockets of surprises locally where returns have been better than expected.

In this week’s Seafood Recipe of the Week, Anthony’s Restaurant executive chef Pat Donahue offers a delightful grilled salmon recipe that will reel in your guests at the dining table. Donahue has been a regular contributor to our Seafood Recipe of the Week column that are related to the “catch” of the week.

Word on coho fishing

In the Puget Sound region, the Lower Green/Duwamish River from the 1st Avenue South Bridge up to I-405 is open for coho through Oct. 31; Lake Washington’s northern section is also open for coho; and the Tulalip Bubble fishery is open for coho and hatchery chinook this weekend only (Sept. 24-25).

Other marine fishing options for coho and chinook are Hood Canal and Sinclair Inlet. Those with a Canadian license may also take advantage of the hatchery coho fishery on the Canadian side of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Fishing in Willapa Bay and the Lower Columbia River are also fair game for coho right now.

Here is advice from chef Donahue:

Coho salmon, commonly referred to as silver salmon, can be found from Yukon Alaska all the way to Southern Oregon. Coho salmon have a dark greenish-blue skin with spots along their back and silver sides. However when spawning, the skin of the coho can change to a vibrant red color along their sides and at times can be confused with sockeye salmon. The coho run ranges from July through September.

Coho spend most of their lives at sea and return to small coastal streams and the tributaries of larger rivers to spawn. Coho prefer cold water temperature and will reach their optimum health in waters that are 54 degrees.

When looking to purchase coho, look for bright orange flesh that looks vibrant, moist and shiny. The salmon’s skin should have most scales intact and should not be cracked nor dry. Avoid coho that has clouded flesh or browning in any areas.

Coho are a medium sized salmon, averaging between 8 and 12 pounds. They have a firm flesh and are mild in flavor due to their low oil content compared to other salmon species. The mild flavor profile of coho lends itself well to a variety of preparations such as roasted with fresh herbs, or prepared simply with olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper.

As the season shifts to fall, chef Donahue loves to prepare this dish with a chanterelle mushroom relish and a huckleberry sweet onion sauce.

Grilled Coho with Chanterelle Relish and Wild Mountain Huckleberry Sweet Onion Sauce

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds of silver salmon fillet with skin off and cut into four pieces

Four tablespoons of Canolive oil (can substitute for olive oil)

Four pinches of Kosher salt

Two ounces of Citrus Butter (see recipe below)

½ pound of Chanterelle mushrooms

¼ cup of fresh, curly parsley, chopped

One lemon, zested

One teaspoon of orange zest

Two tablespoons of orange juice

One teaspoon of chopped garlic

Two teaspoons of shallots, chopped

1/8 teaspoon of black pepper

One cup of fresh or frozen wild mountain huckleberries

One sweet onion (Walla Walla sweet onion, if available), sliced

Two teaspoons of balsamic vinegar

One teaspoon of sugar

Two tablespoons of unsalted butter

¼ cup of red wine

DIRECTIONS FOR CHANTRELLE RELISH

Mix chopped parsley, 2/3 of lemon zest, garlic and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside in refrigerator until ready for use.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Clean mushrooms of any debris with a damp towel or small brush. Trim the stem ends to remove any of the tougher stem. (If mushrooms are large, tear/cut if needed.) Lightly drizzle with oil (reserving 1 Tbsp for citrus butter) and season with kosher salt. Roast until the mushrooms are just beginning to color, approximately 4-5 minutes.

Remove from oven and toss with chopped parsley mixture and drizzle with a splash of oil to moisten.

DIRECTIONS FOR WILD MOUNTAIN HUCKLEBERRY SWEET ONION SAUCE

In a sauce pan over medium heat, melt 1 ounce of butter and add the onions. Cook until the onions begin to caramelize to a golden color, approximately 15 minutes.

Splash with balsamic and add sugar, salt, wine and berries. Simmer until sauce begins to thicken. This sauce can be made ahead of time and refrigerated. Reheat to serve.

DIRECTIONS FOR CITRUS BUTTER

Mix 2 tsp of lemon zest, the orange zest, the orange juice, 1 Tbsp of olive oil and the shallots in a bowl. Soften butter and mix or whip in ingredients.

DIRECTIONS FOR SALMON

Lightly oil the salmon pieces and season with salt and pepper. Preheat grill on medium-high heat and oil the grates to avoid sticking. Place salmon on grill (presentation side down).

Grill until you see the salmon cooking about halfway up the sides (2-3 minutes, depending on thickness). Turn and complete cooking until internal temperature has reached 140 degrees.

Remove from heat and let rest until the internal temperature has reached 145 degrees (about 2-3 minutes).

Plate the salmon with the Chanterelle Relish and Wild Mountain Huckleberry Sweet Onion Sauce and serve with your favorite starch and seasonal vegetable.

(Recipes yields four servings)

Coming up

This season, esteemed local chefs will share recipes and advice on how to cook a wide variety of local seafood weekly through October.

This year’s Pacific Northwest all-star lineup of chefs include chef Shota Nakajima, owner of Naka; Megan Coombes chef and general manager of Altstadt in Seattle’s Pioneer Square; chef Maximillian Petty owner of Eden Hill on Queen Anne; executive chef Jesus Boites of El Gaucho in Tacoma, executive chef Sarah Scott of El Gaucho in Bellevue, executive chef Wesley Hood and Ken Sharp of AQUA by El Gaucho along with other chefs from El Gaucho and The Inn at El Gaucho; chef Tom Douglas owner of Dahlia Lounge, Palace Kitchen and many more; chef Pat Donahue of Anthony’s Restaurants; executive chef Paul Duncan with Ray’s Boathouse & Cafe; Taylor Hoang, chef and owner of Pho Cyclo Cafes and Rickshaw Chef in Seattle; Jason Wilson, executive chef/partner of Miller’s Guild at the Hotel Max and executive chef of Coffee Flour in Seattle; chef Taichi Kitamura, owner of Sushi Kappo Tamura on Eastlake in Seattle; chefs Jun Takai and Yasuhiro “Yasu” Kusano at Shiro’s Sushi in Seattle’s Belltown; and executive chef Jason Brzozowy for Tilth owned by Maria Hines.

Recipes will be posted every Wednesday and/or Thursday through Nov. 2. Also, if you have a recipe you’d like to reel-in my way, please let me know and I will post them, and will even test it out with my family and friends.