The autumn trout fishery has started to pick up, and the cooler weather and temperatures should have fish more active throughout the state.

Bradley Lake in Pierce County was planted on Sept. 12 with 700 trout and another 600 were planted on Sept. 6. Take a last chance for large-sized trout and soak in the fall views of Mount Rainier at Mineral Lake, which is open through Friday (Sept. 30).

Other lakes worth a try are Goodwin in Snohomish County. Closer to the Seattle area try Meridian, Angle, Green and Spanaway, and Lakes Washington and Sammamish.

East of the Cascades, Jameson Lake in Douglas County opens Friday (Oct. 1) through Oct. 31 for a special fall fishing opportunity. Rock Lake in Whitman County got a hefty plant of 6,300 trout on Sept. 9. Another decent choice is Lake Roosevelt.

Taylor Hoang chef and owner of Pho Cyclo Cafes and Rickshaw Chef in Seattle has taken a recipe for bass and adapted it for local trout since trout aren’t seen in Southeast Asian cooking.

Born in Da Lat Vietnam, Taylor Hoang took her propensity for business and training as a chef from her mother, and opened the first Pho Cyclo Cafe in 2003 as a side project at the age of 28.

Hoang is also constantly playing with new business ideas and how to encapsulate these ideas into helping and promoting Asian communities.

While managing Pho Cyclo Café, she founded Winstar LLC based in Vietnam to assist farmers to grow better and more sustainable coffee for international export, and create a better living and social economics for them. Seattle based Starbucks became one of her company’s largest supporters.

In 2009, Hoang moved back to Seattle to raise her family and grow the Pho Cyclo Café brand and launching Lavender Jade Catering. Her café has now grown to five locations, including the original Sodo location; Broadway in 2005; downtown in 2011; Bellevue in 2012; and South Lake Union in 2013.

Her advocacy work led to her founding Ethnic Business Coalition (EBC) – a nonprofit committed to developing, promoting and improving the long-term growth, sustainability, and success of immigrant and minority-owned businesses.

Under EBC, Taylor launched www.EthnicSeattle.com, a publication that serves as an engaging resource for locals and visitors to discover Seattle’s various ethnic communities and businesses.

Hoang also recently started Rickshaw Chef, offering locally sourced, freshly cooked ethnic foods, delivered to customers’ doors. She was recently awarded Crosscut’s Courage Award for business and National Restaurant Association’s Faces of Diversity Award.

STEAMED TROUT WITH SOYA SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds of trout whole or filleted

INGREDIENTS FOR SAUCE

¼ cup of Maggi soy sauce

2 tablespoons of sesame oil

½ cup of thinly julienned ginger

One bunch of green onions (Note – Cut 2 inches in length, thinly slice white ends of onion)

Two jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of water

½ teaspoon of white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

A pinch of black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Place sesame oil in small pot and heat oil on med high, when oil is hot, add ginger and sauté for three minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat and add soy sauce, water, white wine vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper.

Place back on heat and heat on high until sauce comes to a boil, remove from heat, and add green onion and jalapenos to sauce. Give a good stir to combine ingredients.

Place trout (whole or fillet) in shallow bowl, sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper on top. Bring water in steamer to a boil, place bowl with trout in steamer and steam on medium high heat for 20 minutes if whole fish or 12 minutes for fillet.

Remove bowl from steamer and pour out any excess water in bowl. Spoon soya sauce onto fish and serve.

(Recipe serves four people, and preparation and cook time is 30 minutes)