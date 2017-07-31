There's no shortage of new restaurants to check out this summer in the Seattle area. Some highlights: a new Mexican restaurant from the people behind Barrio, three new ramen houses, and four new Vietnamese noodle and banh mi spots.

Now open:

Pablo y Pablo is the latest from the Heavy Restaurant Group, the people behind the Purple Cafe and Wine bars and neighborhood spots like Meet the Moon. Its latest, north of Gas Works Park, is a casual Mexican bar restaurant, though it won’t resemble the same company’s popular mescal spot Barrio on Capitol Hill. A dozen different tacos, from wild boar meatballs to lamb belly “carnitas,” are featured, along with Mexican comfort food with little Latin tweaks. There are beers from Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala. Like at Barrio, Pablo y Pablo also boasts a big agave spirits list, around 70 different mescals and tequilas. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant seats 75 inside and 30 out on the patio.

Tentenyu started in Kyoto, Japan, and expanded with two locations in California before opening on Capitol Hill in July. The owners saw a growing ramen market in the Seattle area, a spokeswoman said. Its Tentenyu Chashu ramen is supersized with 8 pork slices. There’s also a vegetarian ramen option.

Nearby, Betsutenjin Ramen opened with less fanfare, Seattle PI reports.

Ba Bar expands with a third location in University Village. All the favorites, from spring rolls to its pho-ramen hybrid, are offered. This new Ba Bar will double as a test kitchen; expect banh mis, egg noodles and other new dishes to be launched there first before you see them at the Capitol Hill or South Lake Union branches.

Ravenna Alehouse is now Flying Boots & Wings @ravenna, the same folks behind the popular chicken-wing joint in Tacoma.

Opus Co., a wood-fire restaurant in Phinney Ridge, comes from chef Mark Schroder, former chef de cuisine at Trove. Paolo Campbell, former sous chef at Revel, is joining him, Eater reports.

2120 is arguably the most popular lunch spot on the Amazon campus now, from the folks behind 99 Park Restaurant in Bellevue. The menu is contemporary American cuisine, with seafood, lamb tartare and Wagyu beef burgers. Also on the Amazon campus, the expansion of Kirkland-based macaron sweet treat, Lady Yum.

Pinxto relocated to the former space of Spitfire at the corner of Blanchard and Fourth Avenue. Expect an expanded and more ambitious dinner menu now that there’s a bigger kitchen to play with. The Pinxto owners have turned their former space on Second Avenue into Bar Abajo, with a simple “gins & tins” menu of mostly cheeses, charcuteries and tin snacks such as octopus and sardines. Drinks are mostly Spanish-style gin-and-tonic cocktails.

Wallyburger in Wallingford is the latest burger-and-shake joint, though it comes with a western theme that’s more Roy Rogers than Jesse James. “Part Austin roadhouse, part saloon,” is how the owners described it.

Ma’ono Fried Chicken is a walk-up window inside Rachel’s Ginger Beer at the U Village, similar to the setup of other Rachel’s bars around town. Like much of Mark Fuller’s fare, the food has Hawaiian and Asian tweaks — fried chicken sandwiches are served on King’s sweet buns and topped with daikon pickles, and the mac and cheese gets spiced up with Korean chiles. The limited menu consists of just three sandwiches, two salads and four sides.

Terry’s Kitchen in Bellevue does comfort food spanning east and west, from loco moco and chow mein to burgers and pork chops. The owner is also opening a pool hall and bar next to this Newport Hills restaurant by the end of the year.

Triangle Spirits in Fremont has been purchased by some bartenders and other industry peeps. But don’t expect any major overhaul with the food-and-drink menu until next year.

Moon’s Kitchen in Belltown does teriyaki, katsu, ramen and yakisoba, but its Instagram-friendly flower pot ice cream seems to get all the love.

Indi Chocolate Café & Chocolate Factory is open in the new MarketFront building at Pike Place Market. You can watch them make chocolate behind the glass window. There’s also pastries and an espresso bar.Other MarketFront openings include Old Stove Brewing Co., Jarr & Co. and Honest Biscuits.

Also opening nearby is the seafood restaurant Tankard & Tun, above The Pike Pub, from the couple behind The Pike Brewing Company.

Carnivore in Ballard does paleo food and craft cocktails with chef Seamus Platt of Mollusk and Girin heading the kitchen.

And speaking of Mollusk, that brewery in South Lake Union is rebranding as Dexter Brewhouse — new pub food menu, same beer.

Water’s Table in the Hyatt Regency in Renton has the 236 seats and a view of Lake Washington. The hotel restaurant focuses on pan-Asian cuisine.

Bun & Oc does escargot 10 different ways, a Vietnamese delicacy that never became mainstream. This noodle house in the Chinatown-International District is the latest to give escargot a go.

Also in the ID is Lan Hue, the new sandwich shop with 17 different banh mis from pate to grilled pork. The grand-opening special: buy five banh mi, get one free.

Coba in Lower Queen Anne is yet another Vietnamese restaurant, focusing on pho and vermicelli noodles and for brunch, beef stew and chicken congee.

Falafel Salam, the popular food truck, now has a brick-and-mortar in West Seattle with an expanded menu and even beer.

Great American Diner & Bar in the West Seattle Junction looks a bit more ambitious than your usual greasy spoon with wild-caught coho and jambalaya on the menu.

King Philly Cheesesteaks opens in the Rainier Valley, with wings and a veggie sandwich on the menu, but it should be obvious what to order here.

CMB, short for Cheese Meats Bread, opens inside the Uwajimaya food court, from the same owner behind 8oz Burger & Co on Capitol Hill and in Ballard. The kitchen toyed with different grilled cheese combos before settling on a five-cheese blend of Beecher’s flagship white cheddar, buffalo mozzarella, mild cheddar, fontina and muenster.

And nearby, Great State Burger opens its fourth location in the Chinatown-International District.

Tacos de la Noche is the new walk-up window inside Bar Sue, the underrated whiskey bar on Capitol Hill. It hawks tacos, tortas and nachos.

Along the same model, El Taco Loco opens inside Ballard Liquor Store, serving $2 tacos and other Mexican fare, Seattle Magazine reports.

SWeL in Fremont offers an eclectic menu of seafood and pizza, and like the bar it replaced, Sixgill, also has a stellar draft list.

BB’s Teriyaki Grill opens in the U-District — big, cheap portions for the college crowd. The Stranger has the details here.

B-Side on Capitol Hill is from the same folks behind Analog Coffee, a short and simple breakfast-and-lunch menu (frittata to smoked trout).

And inside Beer Star in White Center, Li’l Woody’s and CTO are both open, the latter is food inspired by Chinese-American greasy spoons.

There’s pizza again in the old Pizzeria Gabbiano spot in Pioneer Square but under different ownership — RPM, short for Revolution Pizza Music.

And what’s a new-restaurants list without yet another poke opening? This time it’s Broadway Poke & Sushi on Capitol Hill.

Also, here’s 10 new bars in Seattle and on the Eastside.

