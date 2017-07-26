Jalapeño, bacon and cheddar add zest to a regular old patty.
I stumbled onto these burgers at a grocery store last summer, after a long day of staring at a computer.
I rarely succumb to pre-made meat dishes because I know I can make them at home — where it would be fresher and, I’m sure, better.
And, really, a hamburger patty? How tough is that to make?
But there it was in the meat case, with bits of jalapeño, bacon and cheddar, calling my name. And I was on my way home, tired and hungry, and let’s face it, vulnerable in the food department.
So I bought the burger. In fact, I bought several because I had family coming to dinner. Then I purchased the brioche buns on the stand nearby, because who doesn’t want a better bun for a burger? (There’s a reason product placement works.)
Once these burgers were slapped on the grill, then devoured, I knew this was my new go-to burger.
Next time around, I bought ground beef, then doctored it up myself.
Burger after burger, I made these all summer long. Occasionally I would walk past the meat counter to see if the pre-made versions were still there, but I never saw them again.
No matter. Now I make these burgers at home.
But I buy those brioche buns at the store.
Cowboy Burgers
Makes 4
4 to 6 slices bacon, diced
1 pound ground beef
1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 to 2 jalapeños, seeded, deveined and diced, with a few whole slices for garnish
¼ cup minced onion
Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Butter
4 hamburger buns
1. Cook bacon and cool. Gently combine ground beef with bacon, cheese, diced jalapeños, onion, salt and pepper. Gently form meat mixture into 4 patties. Butter the cut side of buns.
2. Over direct heat with a hot grill, toast buns lightly (either directly on rack or on a grill pan). Remove and add burgers; cook until desired doneness. Serve on buns, garnished with jalapeño slices.
Nutrition information per serving: 465 calories, 28 g fat, 510 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrates, 13 g saturated fat, 3 g total sugars, 30 g protein, 110 mg cholesterol, 1 g dietary fiber
— Adapted from Whole Foods Market
