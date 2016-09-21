White Center’s Roxbury Lanes & Casino is a one-stop shop for gaming and comfort food.

For those in the Seattle area, a night at the Roxbury doesn’t mean shiny ’90s suits or loud dance music. Instead, it’s an evening of Chinese food, tater-tot nachos, bowling and poker.

On any given Friday night, the parking lot of White Center’s Roxbury Lanes & Casino is packed. Inside, it’s a one-stop shop for gaming and comfort food. Adjacent to the 24 bowling lanes is an arcade, complete with an air-hockey table and pop-a-shot basketball. On the far side of the building is a legal, nontribal card room, offering Texas Hold’em and Spanish 21. Next to that: a bar and restaurant, with hardwood countertops, low lighting and televisions broadcasting the game. If it sounds overwhelming, it is.

Up north, in Shoreline, a couple of establishments play an arguably similar role: Goldie’s Casino, with a quaint restaurant in the front of the house and an expansive gaming room in the back, and, a few blocks away, Club Hollywood, which is equipped with a Red Crane Steak and Sushi restaurant, a downstairs card room and a bar adorned wall to wall with framed movie posters.

As at the Roxbury Lanes, both serve a menu combining traditional American fare with Asian cuisine — food that’s not extravagant, but comforting and familiar. In all these spots, almost as much Sriracha is consumed as beer or whiskey, as the gaming chips clink away.

But Roxbury Lanes is a singular place that’s singularly beloved, and not just because it’s got bowling — it’s a family affair, and a local one, too. Co-owner Glenda Harrell grew up a block away and went to Shorewood Elementary. She met her husband, Doug, while bowling. At the time, he owned Magic Lanes in White Center.

“He and his former wife and my sister and brother-in-law were on bowling teams for 20 years,” she says. “When Doug and his wife separated, my sister asked if I wanted to bowl.” Now they’ve been married for 14 years.

The couple bought Roxbury Lanes in 2004, then renovated, building the kitchen up beyond its original small lunch counter. Harrell says because the clientele is diverse, she and her husband wanted to serve more than the typical American bowling-alley food.

In 2006, they brought in Thein Ngo, a former executive chef of the Silver Dollar Casino chain, to create the current menu. Now Ngo’s son, David, is the kitchen manager.

Hungry patrons can order nachos dripping with liquid cheese, or pepperoni pizza, or chow mein. The salt-and-pepper wings are renowned; they won best wings in Seattle on an episode of the Cooking Channel’s “Best In Chow.” It’s a smorgasbord-asbord-asbord (cue: Templeton from “Charlotte’s Web”) of salty comfort food.

In an area with rampant development and business turnover, Roxbury Lanes is a uniquely tried-and-true hangout. “It’s a neighborhood place; that’s what we strive to make it,” says Harrell, whose son, nephew and granddaughters have all worked there.

The family hopes it will remain so even when Harrell, 66, and her husband sell the place “a while” from now to their other shareholders, as is their plan.

Retirement won’t be easy. Harrell clearly loves Roxbury Lanes, the work and the people. “It’s not a job to me,” she says with a laugh. “It’s my social life, too.” It’s a safe bet she’ll keep playing in the poker tournaments.