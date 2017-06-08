The investors behind some of the biggest bars in Seattle such as Rhein Haus and Bastille have opened another beer hall, but it's not where you would expect. And they are bringing a couple of interesting tenants with them.

Beer Star is the big opening in White Center, a neighborhood that’s getting a lot of buzz now. The investors behind some of Seattle’s biggest bars (Rhein Haus, Bastille and Poquitos) opened this beer hall: 47 taps and capacity of about 150, including a 60-seat patio. Beer Star will share space with Lil Woody’s and CTO, the latter a Chinese-American takeout-inspired spot. Both are expected to open at the end of June.

Zanzibar also opened in White Center with craft beer and panini sandwiches and street food inspired from Indonesia, Egypt and the island of Zanzibar. This comes after Drunky’s Two Shoes BBQ in Frelard expanded to White Center as well.

Brother Barrel, an ambitious bar with a barrel-aging program, opened in Lake City, next to Elliott Bay Brewing, with the same owners. Brother Barrel has a separate kitchen from Elliott Bay, and focuses on smoked meat and other European-inspired bites to pair with the sour beers and other aged brews. Seating capacity about 100. The dozens of barrels being aged are in the basement, under the bar.

Union Saloon opens in Wallingford with newcomer Blake King who worked in the kitchen at Boka in Chicago. The menu ($12-$18) ranges from braised pork cheeks on an open-face sandwich to fried chicken thighs.

Raney’s Bar & Grill: The brothers behind the popular Raney food truck now have a bar, with the menu expanded to include burgers, and bacon smoked in-house. Some wacky sandwich combos include barbecue brisket and meatloaf. We rode with a barbecue judge to check out Raney’s and other new barbecue places; here’s our take.

The Meyer comes from the people behind the much-loved dive Shorty’s in Belltown. Less eccentric than its older sibling, it does not serve hotdogs. But there are slushies.

Crooked Nail is the latest pub to try to give it a go, off the barhopping drag in Ballard. Sandwiches were so-so, but craft cocktails are priced a couple bucks cheaper than they could be.

Backyard is the aptly named sports bar located behind Rookies Sports Bar & Grill, from the same owners. It feels like an extension of Rookies. The barbecue was just OK, but portions are huge for $16.