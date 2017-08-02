NEW YORK (AP) — The host of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods” says his image is the “fat guy” who runs around the world eating bugs. But Andrew Zimmern says it’s been awhile since he’s eaten a bug or an organ on “Bizarre Foods.”

His goal is to make the show entertaining, but he also tries to educate viewers about history and culture.

His new show, “The Zimmern List,” debuts in early 2018, showcasing his personal favorite places to eat when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Zimmern recently visited Queens, New York, offering a glimpse of what the new show will look like. He stopped in Astoria at Muncan Food Corp., founded by an immigrant from the former Yugoslavia; then Kababish, a South Asian takeout place in Jackson Heights; and Happy Stony Noodle, a Taiwanese restaurant in Elmhurst.