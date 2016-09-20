Find contemporary takes on classic comfort food at this new restaurant, one of many additions to the block of 25th and Jackson.

In June, two buddies opened a rustic chic restaurant at the block of 25th and South Jackson Street, naming it “The Atlantic,” the forgotten moniker of this historically diverse neighborhood.

These days, the eponymous restaurant symbolizes a different Atlantic then what the natives grew up with. Peek inside. Young couples are lounging on the patio with their baby strollers, studying a menu featuring avocado toast and beef tongue French dip. At the bar, bespectacled dudes are nursing craft beers and listening to melodic folk rock.

This is the new Atlantic all right. Next door, Broadcast Coffee will open a roastery in the fall and add a cafe next year. The food truck Wood Shop BBQ will also expand with a brick-and-mortar on this block as early as October. Across the street, Standard Brewing, a popular brewery with the beer geeks, will open a craft cocktail bar next year as well.

The Atlantic New American 2519 S. Jackson St., Seattle (Central District); Open Tuesday-Sunday 4:30 p.m. to late. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m. but the bar often stays open until midnight. Weekend brunch from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; On Mondays the restaurant hosts an “Arabic pop-up” from 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.; 206-329-5499 or theatlanticseattle.com

Welcome to the new face of the Atlantic.

The menu: Owners Lex Petras, who also owns Altstadt in Pioneer Square, and Richard Cano, who managed Serafina, do slight tweaks on comfort food and the classics. The appetizers ($3-$7) are simple and basic such as toasted almonds, fish from tins and boiled egg with kimchi, cucumber and herbs.

More substantial are the tartines and sandwiches ($10-$15) with add-ons such as bacon smoked in-house ($4) or with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips ($2).

Don’t miss: Most opt for the “New School Burger,” two patties stacked with Beecher’s cheese and a foliage of arugula and pickled onions on a Macrina ciabatta. It’s the usual gooey, salty, greasy double burger but made distinctive with a secret sauce that tastes like a cross between an aioli and salsa verde, with thick slabs of bacon for a porky-salty counterpoint. The tuna salad gets fancied up as an open-faced sandwich, with a cannellini bean spread, salty capers, oil-packed tuna and a soft-boiled egg for a brie-cheese-like texture atop a crunchy rye toast.

What to skip: In a spicy watermelon salad, there was too much cayenne and not enough mint and lemon to douse the heat. The shards of beef tongue in the French Dip au jus were either overcooked or too pasty.

Prices: A sample menu of boquerones ($2), spicy watermelon salad ($4), a Holy Mountain saison ($7), tuna salad toast ($13) and the beef tongue French Dip ($15) totaled $41 before tax and tip, enough for two. Note: beer and small bites were $1 cheaper because they were ordered during happy hour.