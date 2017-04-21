South-of-Seattle soup dumpling fans finally get their own location of the super-popular international chain.
Dumpling alert! The hotly anticipated Westfield Southcenter branch of beloved international chain Din Tai Fung opens tonight at 6 p.m. Lines will probably begin to form in three… two… one…
Din Tai Fung opened in March at Pacific Place in downtown Seattle; Bellevue and University Village both have branches as well. The chain was founded in 1958 in Taiwan and now has more than 100 locations around the world.
