Dumpling alert! The hotly anticipated Westfield Southcenter branch of beloved international chain Din Tai Fung opens tonight at 6 p.m. Lines will probably begin to form in three… two… one…

Din Tai Fung opened in March at Pacific Place in downtown Seattle; Bellevue and University Village both have branches as well. The chain was founded in 1958 in Taiwan and now has more than 100 locations around the world.