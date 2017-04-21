South-of-Seattle soup dumpling fans finally get their own location of the super-popular international chain.

Bethany Jean Clement
By
Seattle Times food writer

Dumpling alert! The hotly anticipated Westfield Southcenter branch of beloved international chain Din Tai Fung opens tonight at 6 p.m. Lines will probably begin to form in three… two… one…

Din Tai Fung opened in March at Pacific Place in downtown Seattle; Bellevue and University Village both have branches as well. The chain was founded in 1958 in Taiwan and now has more than 100 locations around the world.

Bethany Jean Clement is The Seattle Times' food writer.