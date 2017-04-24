Five Seattle chefs serve up an all-you-can eat pig feast in this carnivorous affair.

The pork feast that is Cochon 555 comes to Seattle this Sunday (April 30). A carnivorous gluttony of the highest order, it’s one of those food events you should attend at least once. Bring some Tums.

The event goes down like this: there are five local chefs and each gets a 200-pound, heritage breed pigs, the good stuff. They each make six pork dishes dressed in every conceivable way, including, yes, in a blanket. That’s 30 dishes for you to sample. Not including second helpings.

Admission ($125) is steep. But the event, at The Fairmont Olympic Hotel from 4:30-7 p.m., draws a crowd because it’s quite the culinary feast. The price includes wine, beer and cocktails. Many gourmet food stalls will be there — last year’s event included a ramen pop-up and some glorious Prosciutto di Parma.

Chef Josh Henderson, who won the nose-to-tail-cook off last year, is back, along with his chef Derek Simcik of Scout. They take on Brian Clevenger of Vendemmia, Mitch Mayers of Lark, Derek Ronspies of Le Petit Cochon, and Addam Buzzalini of Tavolata in Belltown.

The winner goes to the finals in Chicago. Cochon 555 holds these events in 16 major cities. Tickets available here.