These oyster bars are excellent. And what's even more excellent? These bars during happy hour.

We’ve shared our list of Seattle’s great lesser-known oyster bars. Now, where to find the deals:

The Walrus and the Carpenter: Oyster Happy Hour Monday-Thursday, oysters 50 percent off 4-5 p.m., 25 percent off 5-6 p.m.; $1 off cocktails, draft beer, Muscadets by the glass 4-6 p.m.

Elliott’s Oyster House: Progressive Oyster Happy Hour Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. in the lounge; chef’s choice oysters $1.50 from 3-4 p.m., $2.50 4-5 p.m., $3.50 5-6 p.m., plus $3-$4 food specials, select $4-$5 beer and wine, and select $6 cocktails.

The Brooklyn Seafood, Steak & Oyster House: Seattle’s Premier Oyster & Spirits Hour 4-6 p.m. daily in the bar, lounge, and patio; select oysters $2 each, food specials $4-9, martinis and Manhattans $7, select cocktails $7-8, select wine and beer $5.

Anchovies & Olives: Oyster Happy Hour 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily and again 10 p.m. to closing with select oysters for $1.50 each and $6 prosecco and other drink specials.

Little Gull at Westward: Discounted select oysters, wines by the glass, draft beers and cocktails, plus other daily specials Monday-Friday 5-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 3-6 p.m.; Thursday is Oyster Day, with oysters $2-$3, plus specials on oyster shooters and drinks all evening.

Bar Harbor: Happy Hour Monday-Thursday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $1 off all oysters, and $7 wine and other drink specials.

Frank’s Oyster House & Champagne Parlor: Happy Hour Tuesday to Saturday 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and again 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. with $1.50 on select oysters and $6-$7 wine and other drink and food specials.

The White Swan Public House: Happy Hour Monday-Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $1 and $1.25 oysters and $8 wine and other drink and food specials.