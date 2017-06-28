These new patios aren’t as well-known to the crowds yet, so you’ll have a good chance at a table.

Come summer, seats at sidewalk cafes and patios are prime real estate for happy hour. They’re hard to snag after 6 p.m., requiring some huddling and teamwork — who’s getting off early to save some seats?

Below are five patios you have a good chance of scoring a table at simply because they have recently opened up and haven’t caught on.

Wood Shop BBQ

This patio feels more like a backyard barbecue get-together on the Fourth of July — lots of parents catching up with neighbors and friends around the 10 picnic tables, and dudes nearby playing cornhole with beers in hand. It’s a spacious area that the owners hope to take advantage of by bringing in jazz and other live entertainment soon. Come during happy hour (weekdays from 4- 6 p.m.) when beers and wine are a buck off. Wood Shop BBQ was the clear winner in our taste-test of a few new barbecue places around the Central District. Get the central-Texas-style brisket, and request the fatty cut.

2513 S. Jackson St., Seattle; 206-557-8090, thewoodshopbbq.com

Beer Star

Never one to do anything small, the guys behind such mega bars as Rhein Haus, Bastille and Poquitos have expanded south with this beer hall in White Center: It boasts 47 beers on tap and 60 seats outside with enough room inside to fit two restaurants: Lil Woody’s and the Chinese restaurant CTO, both of which should be open any day now.

9801 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-453-3088, beerstarusa.com

Bar Ciudad

This Georgetown bar reopened this winter, but the weather wasn’t conducive to take advantage of its patio until now. Its crushed-gravel courtyard can hold more than 100. OK, so maybe the dominant view is of a ramp to Interstate 5, and the only bird song is the propeller noise from Boeing Field, but its alfresco area can handle large parties on the busiest Fridays and Saturdays. Order slushies or, for a large group, a carafe of sangria ($20) or a bottle of vinho verde ($34) from the walk-up window. The bar menu is limited — rotisserie chicken and bites like pickled eggs — but its restaurant Ciudad is nearby. If it’s not busy, and you ask nicely, the Ciudad restaurant staff will allow you to order there and deliver the food to you.

1210 S. Bailey St., Seattle; 206-466-6032, barciudad.com

Thackeray Cafe & Bar

This new eclectic restaurant — from the folks behind Barrio and all those Purple Café & Wine Bars — added 40 patio seats along the hip strip of Stone Way North and also around the corner. It’s a cozy place for happy hour (weekdays 4-6 p.m.) when negronis and Moscow Mules are less than $10 and Holy Mountain beers are less than $6.

3400 Stone Way N., Seattle; 206-737-8743, thackerayseattle.com

L’Oursin

The hottest restaurant in the city quietly added some patio seats and has a patio happy hour (5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) with $6-$7 bites like foie gras paté, $6 rosé and other summer wines. But you should grab a cocktail like the jammy Campari “Inferno Collins” or other summer tipplers from barman Zac Overman, one of the most talented bartenders in the city.

L’Oursin can only seat up to eight outside, but it’s an underutilized area. (If its patio is full, walk next door to Seven Beef, which has a hidden patio with a great happy hour.)

1315 E. Jefferson St., Seattle; 206-485-7173, loursinseattle.com