New places to take that special someone for a big date night (with one that includes an elevator ride).

Sometimes readers write to me for restaurant recommendations, and I (try to!) always answer (eventually!). I also urge everybody to check out menus and photos online — whatever you think of Yelp, it’s a good site for seeing whether interiors and food presentations will agree with you — and to let me know how it goes.

FANCY NEW PLACES

Date night! And with a reader who’s more specific than just asking “where’s best,” playing Cupid is easy.

Hey Bethany,

I want to take Mary Anne on a fancy date Saturday. What new places look amazing?

Sarah

Dear Sarah,

Yay for romance! For super-hot-new (plus an elevator ride up — excellent for kissing if you can catch it alone together), Mbar in South Lake Union looks very sleek, and I’m betting Jason Stratton’s food is fabulous. Bonus: covered outdoor seating with firepits and beautiful blankets by artist Joey Veltkamp for snuggling. Be sure to be there for sunset o’clock!

For something smaller and more traditionally lovely, think about Eden Hill on Queen Anne. It opened about a year ago, and everyone loves chef Maximillian Petty’s food, which should engage your minds while simultaneously making you overjoyed.

RN74 has been around for a while downtown — it’s part of big-deal restaurateur Michael Mina’s empire — but has a great-sounding new chef, Ben Godwin. He’s British (his wife is a Seattle native), and his very impressive resume includes The Fat Duck, Alinea, and Noma. This place is more bustling-fancy, a big room with rosy-dim lighting. Ask for a booth!

Here’s to love,

Bethany