Clients to impress who’re too sophisticated for stodgy, corporate spots? Here are some ideas for where to take them.

Sometimes readers write to me for restaurant recommendations, and I (try to!) always answer (eventually!). I also urge everybody to check out menus and photos online — whatever you think of Yelp, it’s a good site for seeing whether interiors and food presentations will agree with you — and to let me know how it goes.

A NON-BORING BUSINESS DINNER

“Longtime Seattle Times subscriber” John wrote in with an excellent problem to have: He’s seeking impressive, unstuffy places for a group business dinner, with money really no object.

We are expecting out-of-town business guests from Chile, for a group of 10 total. Our business dinners are generally at more interesting Seattle restaurants, no corporate places. We have used the big round table at Barolo in the past, as it helps communication among a group, and Terra Plata’s roof deck when weather is nice and out-of-towners want to see the Starbucks Roastery.

So, high on the list is good food and casual, fun ambience, not stuffy. I am more concerned with service and experience than I am with cost. All ideas are greatly appreciated!

Have you considered Renee Erickson’s Bateau, new on Capitol Hill? It’s turning up on all the “Best” lists for its excellent steaks (and more — the hamburger is incredible) in a lovely, non-stodgy room (though you’ll spend a boatload, haha!). For something more unusual in the meat realm for visitors from Chile, consider the Vietnamese seven courses of beef at also-new Seven Beef (though their traditional steaks are said to not be as fabulous as Bateau’s). In the longtime favorites department, the Corson Building is always great, and its oasis of a setting is one that guests would long remember.

Your guests are lucky to have a host who refuses to drag them to another generic upscale place. Have fun and let me know how it goes!

