DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Smuttynose Brewing Company is helping the University of New Hampshire mark its 150th anniversary with a new ale.
Called 1866, the year UNH was founded, the session ale will be for sale and on tap throughout the seacoast region starting March 13.
The university is launching a new minor in brewing science this fall and plans to open a pilot brewery and testing lab to work with the beer industry.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.