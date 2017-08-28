More than a dozen more restaurants and bars — including two vegan spots and Ethan Stowell's latest, Derby — are open in Seattle and on the Eastside.

Ethan Stowell opens his 16th restaurant, Derby, located within The Shop, a car club in SoDo. Menu features burgers, soups and salads mostly, though there are small plates and some pasta entrees. From the dining room, patrons have views of luxury and classic cars.

Next Level, the vegan chain from Bend, Oregon, opened its plant-based burger spot in the Roosevelt Square Whole Foods last Friday.

Plum Chop’t, the new vegan place by Makini Howell, is on the same block as her Plum Bistro on Capitol Hill. It’s a salad bar (all items less than $10) with an ice-cream counter, her vegan Sugar Plum line. Howell said the breakfast and lunch items on the menu were what she cooked for Stevie Wonder while she was his personal chef on his 2015 tour.

Otter Bar & Burger got off to a rocky start, so the Eastlake spot announced on Facebook it’s making several changes including beefing up its specialty burgers and bringing in “some heavy hitters” to consult.

AC Lounge sits inside a new Bellevue hotel owned by the Marriott chain called AC Hotel Seattle Bellevue Downtown.

Also on the Eastside, Living Room Bar quietly opens in the W Bellevue without the pomp and circumstance as its new sibling bar Civility & Unrest.

The Bine is in Bothell with 27-taps of northwest craft beers and sandwiches and other bar food.

Pink Bee Curry & Sandwiches, a Thai restaurant, opens in Ballard.

Celine Patisserie, opens in Greenwood with croissants and other French pastries.

Al Basha, with hummus, kababs and other Mediterranean comfort food, opens in Belltown.

Urara, a sushi bar, is in Pike Place Market.

Lorena’s Kitchen, a sandwich place with some simple entrees like lasagna and quiche, opens in Georgetown.

Pruf opens on South Jackson Street, east of Little Saigon, a café by day with pastries and a bar at night. Sandwiches and other snacks will be offered soon.

Sree Biryani Palace, which does northern and southern Indian cuisine, opens in Bellevue, according to Yelp.

And of course, another poke opening: I Heart Sushi, with “sushi burritos” and poke bowls, sits 120 feet east of The Halal Guys.

Reopenings:

Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar is back after a major renovation including a new “Raw Bar dining area” in Bellevue. There are more small, shareable plates and an “expanded selection of seasonal sashimi and sushi including new specialty maki and nigiri styles.”

And speaking of reopening, Spicy Talk Bistro, in Kirkland, the popular Szechuan restaurant should open any day now in its new digs, 12305 120th Ave. N.E. Ste 8.

Reviews of recent openings: