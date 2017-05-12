Here are five ideas if you want to show your mother you appreciate her without breaking the bank.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and yes, it did seem to sneak up this year.
Here are five ideas if you want to honor the spirit of the day and show your mother you appreciate her without breaking the bank, feeling resentful at the obligation or loading her up with things that will end up at the dump next year.
- For mothers of young children, nothing may feel more indulgent than a night alone. How about a handmade “gift certificate” offering her one night in a hotel, within your budget, where she can read when she wants, bathe when she wants and sleep when she wants. That is truly a night she will remember.
- Another idea for people who value experiences over objects are gift vouchers, according to the AARP. For example, the magazine suggests, why not sign your mom up for a painting class, a skydiving course or a wine tasting adventure? If she loves the ballet or theater but seldom goes, how about ordering some tickets to an upcoming show and gift wrapping the printed confirmation? If what she wants is time with her extended family, try organizing a family game or movie night. “Experiential gifts aren’t just thoughtful;” says AARP. “They also will save you a trip to the store.”
- Ask everyone in the family to take five minutes in the next two days to email you a few sentences about a cherished memory of mom or a reason why they love her. Print them out, fold them and tuck them into a mason jar or another container. Add a bow and present it to mom with the admonition to pull one out whenever she needs a lift. It will be a gift that gives all year long.
- Honestly, at this point in the game, it would be a miracle if you could get everybody together for a family photo. Instead, try asking family members to take selfies and forward them to you. Then take a quick trip to a self-serve photo kiosk, like those found in drug stores. You can have the pics printed out and find a nice frame (or even just some poster board) to help you cobble together a meaningful collage.
- Give her the gift of time and effort: clean her car, cook for her, do her laundry. She did, after all, most likely do all those things and more for you.
