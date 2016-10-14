If it’s too darn rainy and awful (or even scary!) outside to do anything other than stay home. Enjoy it! It’s a chance to laze around all day in pajamas without guilt since you can’t run errands or do yard work anyway. If you can’t just relax and do nothing at all, here are a few ideas to keep you (and the kids) busy:

Have a scavenger hunt. To play, all you need is a list of things that can be found in the house, a timer, a bag or basket for each person or team, and a prize. Decide if you want people to play alone or on teams. Give them a list, set the timer and let them go. Here are a few ideas for items to include:

A paperclip, safety pin or needle.

A cloth napkin

A coupon

A food item with an expired use-by date.

A rubber band or hair ornament

5 broken, worn out or useless things such as chipped mugs and smashed toys. Bonus: After the game is over and the winner declared, take all those broken things and dump them in the trash!

Play hide-and-seek in the dark. To play, you’ll need three or more people, dark clothes and a flashlight if you desire.

First, pick up or move all the things on the floor that can trip people. Get everyone dressed in dark clothing.

Set physical boundaries and decide on whether the play area is one large room or the whole house (you might want to block off stairs), choose the tagger (if you have little ones, you may decide to let them use a flashlight).

Turn out all the lights and cover computer screens and other illuminated objects.

The tagger then counts to 10, or whatever number you want, while the hiders hide. (pro-tip: hide somewhere super obvious or very discreet and be super quiet.)

Using only foods you have in your house, try to create something new or unexpected. For example, one local food writer suggests mixing a can of Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup with milk instead of water for a delicious, creamy rainy day special.

Or if you cannot bear that idea, here’s an easy but healthier alternative, Quinoa Soup with Avocado and Corn, from The Seattle Times archives.

Have a DIY pedicure party and get everyone's toenails spiffy: You'll need:

• Epsom Salt

• Pumice Stone or foot scrub (a washcloth works OK, too)

• Towel

• Moisturizer

• Nail Clippers and nail file

• Base and top coat

• Nail polish

How-to: soak feet in warm water and Epsom salt for 5 minutes, scrub feet with the pumice stone or foot scrub in a circular motion, paying extra attention to nail beds,heels and the bottoms of your feet and rinse well; pat dry with a towel; apply moisturizer; clip and file nails; lightly swipe nail polish remover over nails to remove extra moisturizer; apply base coat and let dry at least two minutes; apply two coats of color, let dry; apply top coat. Let them dry. (Even if you have to cover those tootsies with wool socks or fuzzy slippers to stay warm, it’s like wearing lingerie under jeans, you feel a little glam even if no one else knows.)

Pull out your old musical instruments and see if you can still play. You might surprise yourself! Or make straw whistles or other simple instruments from household items and put on a terrible but great concert.

Drinking glass or mason jar xylophone: You’ll need drinking glasses, mason jars or other bottles, water, food coloring and a stick to hit the bottles.