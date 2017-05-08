If you’ve ever been tempted to try a walk, run or other sporting event in this beautiful place we live, but felt intimidated and self conscious at even the the thought of it, maybe check out the upcoming Lard Butt 1K.

The .62-mile walk, or run, is good-naturedly dedicated to “Below-Average Athletes and Weekend Warriors” who might welcome a low stakes athletic event as a chance to get outside and have fun, according to the event’s website, “It’s a great way to get people out and doing something active,” said co-founder Mark Peterson. “It’s super accessible, super fun and there’s absolutely nothing at stake.”

The Second Annual Lard Butt 1K will be held this year at 9:30 a.m. on June 10 at Seattle’s Magnuson Park. It will feature doughnut stops every 250 meters instead of water stations, chocolate chips instead of timing chips and a well-stocked beer garden. It’s meant to bring zero stress or competition.

The event was conceived of by Peterson and a group of close friends who’d grown up in Montana playing sports together. They talked about how they still wanted to get outside and play sports, but how, now in their 40s, they were all getting older and slower and didn’t need the buzzkill of intense competition. When one of them wore a shirt that said “Lard Butt” to a get together, the idea of the 1k was born. Participants can choose to run in one of four waves: kids under 10, Show Offs with the “audacity” to run, Legends for those weighing 250 or more and Waddlers for everyone else.

“On top of being fun for those who are in shape and don’t take themselves too seriously, the Lard Butt 1K is a confidence-builder for those not up to doing 5- or 10-K events.,” Peterson wrote on the event’s website.

Organizers invite participants to bring canned food and toiletry items, such as soap and toothpaste, to donate to the University District Food Bank for which more than 3,000 pounds of food was raised last year.

Advanced registration is $30 and $40 after June 2.