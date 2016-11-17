The plumose soft shield fern (Polystichum setiferum ‘Plumosomultilobum’) is one of the most beautiful, but it’s hard to go wrong with any.

In the Garden

Ferns come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors, require minimum care and have practically no pests, including deer and slugs. There are ferns that will thrive in most any area of the garden, even in sunshine, as long as there is adequate moisture.

One of the most elegant ferns for a shady location is the Western maidenhair fern (Adiantum aleuticum). The delicate bright-green fronds unfurl in spring, creating a stunning contrast with black, wirelike stems. Reaching 2 feet tall, this tough fern slowly becomes a nice-sized clump in moist shade. This one is deciduous, so remove the fronds that turn brown in winter to allow the new fronds to look their best when they unfurl in spring.

Just as beautiful, but much lower-growing, is the evergreen Himalayan maidenhair fern (Adiantum venustum). The evergreen fronds reach only 6 inches tall, but make up for their smaller stature by slowly spreading, forming a lacy ground cover in dappled shade or morning sun. Cut the fronds back in late winter to allow the new foliage to emerge bright bronzy green.

Gardening Event Ciscoe’s Pick Garden d’Lights at the Bellevue Botanical Garden: 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.) Nov. 26 through Dec. 31. Features more than half a million lights transforming the garden into a blossoming wonderland. Cost: $5; ages 10 and under are free. Free nights are listed online. Buy your ticket in advance online to avoid lines (and be assured of getting into the event). Address: 12001 Main St., Bellevue (parking is $5 or free with a disability parking permit). Free parking is available at Wilburton Hill Park, at 124th and Main Street. gardendlights.org

If you’re looking for a fern with great color, autumn fern (Dryopteris erythrosora ‘Brilliance’) is a real performer. The upright new fronds on this drought-tolerant, 2-foot-tall fern emerge in bright shades of orange-red and hold their color well into summer before turning shiny dark-green late in the season. Spreading politely to form an open ground cover, autumn fern partners beautifully with bold-leaved plants such as hosta. This fern does well in morning sun, as long as it gets adequate moisture.

Finally, the loveliest fern of them all, in my opinion, is the plumose soft shield fern (Polystichum setiferum ‘Plumosomultilobum’). Growing to about 1½ feet tall, the multilayered, finely-divided fronds give this gorgeous shade-lover an incredibly soft and lacy appearance. It has an interesting shape with fronds that curve up from the center. The only problem with this fern is that visitors always ask about it, and I inevitably make a total fool out of myself trying to pronounce its impossibly difficult botanical name.

Two thumbs up for Brussels sprouts

For years, Brussels sprouts have been a reviled vegetable. A 2008 survey conducted by Heinz found that Brussels sprouts were the most hated of all vegetables in the United States. This confirmed my own highly unscientific research in which I have found that people either love them or hate them.

As a boomer, I grew up in an era where vegetables were often boiled and always overcooked. Unfortunately, overcooking Brussels sprouts brings out the stinky odor of an organic compound that contains sulfur. Surprisingly, over the past several years, Brussels sprouts have made quite the comeback in the culinary world.

Part of their return to epicurean grace might be due to recognition of their health benefits. Brussels sprouts are a great source of protein, iron and potassium, and are loaded with vitamin C, fiber and folate. Interestingly, the same organic compound that makes them smell bad when you overcook them is crammed with powerful cancer-fighting components.

Cooked properly, Brussels sprouts don’t give off the slightest bad odor and are delicious. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, be brave and showcase these little love nibbles in the feast. Just remember the old rule that no one can resist eating anything that has bacon in it.

For a recipe that will have Brussels sprout detractors on their knees begging for a second helping, visit pccnaturalmarkets.com, click on “recipes” and search for “Brussels sprouts.” My favorite is pan-seared Brussels sprouts with apples, bacon, shallots and rosemary. For fun, watch the video and cook along with me and Lynne Vea.