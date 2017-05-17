Will this romper for men start a fashion trend?

Are you a man who’s longed for the easy, breezy allure of a stylish one-piece romper? Have you ever said to yourself, “I wish they made those one-piece outfits in a more tailored fabric.”

Then it might be your lucky day.

The brains behind the RompHim started a KickStarter project to raise money for their endeavor, which as of Wednesday had raised $130,000 more than the original $10,000 sought. A donation of $175 will net you two of the rompers while $190 will garner the red, white and blue Fourth of July special.

The creators wondered why there wasn’t something “that allowed guys to be more stylish and fun without sacrificing comfort, fit and versatility?”

And, of course, the project caught the attention of social media: