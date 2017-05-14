Sometimes, the simplest of gowns are the most elegant.
This is from a couple of weeks ago — the Time 100 gala (you can see a teeny logo’d lapel pin, on the off-shoulder side of the gown) — but I couldn’t resist it. Viola Davis, an honoree that evening, gave a killer speech — but also taught a quiet master class in how to pick an utterly perfect gown: It’s Giorgio Armani, and it’s impeccably fitted, in a gorgeous and flattering color, and with the bonus of a graceful little train. So often my eye is drawn to red-carpet gowns that are elaborately detailed, but how refreshing to see one that’s the simple picture of elegance.
