To go with your ballgown: an elegant little bag. Don’t put too much in it.

Paris Fashion Week came and went earlier this month — once again, my invitation seems to have been lost in the mail — and the wire services are full of photographs of gloriously elaborate ensembles. But I love the photos that zoom in on the details. Here, two lovely handbags that solve the eternal problem of “how do I carry my stuff while wearing a ballgown?” (Well, I imagine it’s a problem for someone.) The gold kitty-head bag is from Valentino; the green velvet — complete with some covetable jewelry — from Elie Saab. They’re so charming you can almost hear them giggle.