To go with your ballgown: an elegant little bag. Don’t put too much in it.
Paris Fashion Week came and went earlier this month — once again, my invitation seems to have been lost in the mail — and the wire services are full of photographs of gloriously elaborate ensembles. But I love the photos that zoom in on the details. Here, two lovely handbags that solve the eternal problem of “how do I carry my stuff while wearing a ballgown?” (Well, I imagine it’s a problem for someone.) The gold kitty-head bag is from Valentino; the green velvet — complete with some covetable jewelry — from Elie Saab. They’re so charming you can almost hear them giggle.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.