The star of “Black-ish” — and recent Golden Globes winner — chooses a playful dress for a daytime event and gets points for coordination.

Tracee Ellis Ross, bless her, never looks boring on a red carpet (did you catch her sparkly Golden Globes outfit, complete with elaborate hand jewelry?), and she proves the point yet again with this Roksanda ensemble at a daytime event for ABC earlier this month. I love the playful, TV-cartoon-ish graphics on the skirt — and the fact that she’s uncannily color-coordinated with the event backdrop (seriously, were swatches exchanged?). Well played, Ms. Ross.