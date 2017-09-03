Just hand over the coat, now.

Red-carpet sightings have been on a bit of a summer break lately, but here’s a welcome breath of fashion air: “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross, at an event called the Television Academy’s Performers Peer Group Celebration last week, wore a gloriously embroidered Chanel ensemble of pants and a long coat. If this is what fall looks like, I’m in. (Is it wrong that I deeply appreciate this as an outfit, but would also covet throw pillows made from this fabric?)