The young members of the “Stranger Things” cast show their grown-up colleagues how it’s done.

OK, part of the reason I chose this photo is because quite possibly nobody on Earth has ever had as much fun as the young “Stranger Things” cast at the Screen Actors Guild awards last weekend. (Admit it — don’t you feel younger and happier just looking at them?) But I also love this photo for its fashion: Millie Bobby Brown’s lovely red Armani gown, and the creative array of menswear sported by (from left) Finn Wolfard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schapp and Caleb McLaughlin. How about that green? Those stripes? That blue jacket — is it velvet? On Oscar night, I’m hoping some of the nominated grown-up gentlemen might look to this quartet for inspiration.