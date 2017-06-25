The annual festival of hats — oh, and horse racing — returns to Ascot.

The Ascot Racecourse, located west of London, has been hosting horse races for more than 300 years. Once a year, during Royal Ascot in mid-June, it’s also known for hosting something else: a fanciful assortment of hats. This year’s crop included flowers — both a swirling garland of red roses and a single, sumptuous pink blossom — feathers, and even a bull’s-eye target. Every year, I wonder how these hats get safely transported to Ascot. Maybe specially trained birds deliver them?