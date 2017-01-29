Dior’s new creative director takes to the woods.

High on the list of Fabulous Parties I Wasn’t Invited To Last Week was this chic gathering: the Christian Dior spring/summer couture show held at Paris’ Musee Rodin. It marked the debut collection of Dior’s new creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and the 70th birthday of the label. I was quite taken with the shimmering coral shades of this dress — it’s like a wearable sunset — and the graceful and strangely beautiful headdress made of what looks like silken leaves. All very Wood Nymph Glam, if that’s a thing.