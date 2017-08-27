Tiara alert! “The Crown,” and its glorious costumes, returns December 8.

OK, “Crown”-watchers, take note: Season 2 of the sumptuous Netflix series, depicting the life of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, will launch December 8. So we only have to wait, oh, three months and change. Should you need some tiara action before that long, here’s a photo from the upcoming season, with Elizabeth (Claire Foy) formally making Philip (Matt Smith) a British Prince. (If you watched Season 1, you know that plenty of drama preceded this moment.) Costume designer Michele Clapton, whose work is also seen on “Game of Thrones,” clearly has the best job in the business, no?