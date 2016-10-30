Twenty years after the film’s premiere, this trio is nicely dressed — and happily reunited.

It’s been 20 years since the premiere of “The English Patient” — and, last weekend at the Rome Film Festival, its cast gathered for an anniversary screening. The fashion on display was notable: Juliette Binoche’s whimsical heart applique, Ralph Fiennes’s natty cravat, and Kristin Scott Thomas’s elegant, striped I-think-it’s-a-coatdress. But, really, considering how that movie ended: Isn’t it just nice to see the three of them looking so happy to see each other?