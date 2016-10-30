Twenty years after the film’s premiere, this trio is nicely dressed — and happily reunited.
It’s been 20 years since the premiere of “The English Patient” — and, last weekend at the Rome Film Festival, its cast gathered for an anniversary screening. The fashion on display was notable: Juliette Binoche’s whimsical heart applique, Ralph Fiennes’s natty cravat, and Kristin Scott Thomas’s elegant, striped I-think-it’s-a-coatdress. But, really, considering how that movie ended: Isn’t it just nice to see the three of them looking so happy to see each other?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.