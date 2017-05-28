Shades of blue and gray stood out at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet was in full swing last week, and my eye was drawn to these three beautiful gowns in pale, silvery shades of blue-gray. Diane Kruger’s backless gown featured wedding-cake tiers; Elle Fanning’s dress was covered in feathery flowers; and Aishwarya Rai’s voluminous ballgown deserved its own red carpet — or, at least, its own seat on the plane. (I always wonder how you pack something like that. Maybe warbling birds brought it to her, like in a Disney movie.)