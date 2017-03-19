An iconic gown that never actually existed — it’s from the animated 1991 film — gets re-created, in yellow satin organza.

If you were a kid (or had a kid, or knew a kid) in 1991, you know this dress: It’s Belle’s sunshine-yellow ballgown from “Beauty and the Beast” — both the animated classic, and the new live-action version starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. (Yes, Cousin Matthew plays the Beast.) The new film’s gown, created by Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Anna Karenina,” “Atonement”), is made of multiple layers of satin organza, in a shade of yellow very close to the iconic 1991 version. Durran has described, in interviews, how her goal was to “give it a lightness and a fluidity and very little structure, so that Emma didn’t feel inhibited or trapped by it.” Just look at it in this picture (and in the film) — it floats.