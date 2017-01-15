Actress says “I look like a cigarette” in her flame-tipped gown.

The red carpet at last Sunday’s Golden Globes was full of striking gowns, but for some reason this one didn’t get the attention it deserved. Thandie Newton, a Globe nominee for “Westworld,” chose a simple, beautiful white Monse gown, perfectly fitted and accessorized with diamond earrings and a necklace dangling down her back. “I look like a cigarette,” she told a reporter. In a cigarette’s dreams.