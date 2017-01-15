Actress says “I look like a cigarette” in her flame-tipped gown.

By
The Seattle Times

The red carpet at last Sunday’s Golden Globes was full of striking gowns, but for some reason this one didn’t get the attention it deserved. Thandie Newton, a Globe nominee for “Westworld,” chose a simple, beautiful white Monse gown, perfectly fitted and accessorized with diamond earrings and a necklace dangling down her back. “I look like a cigarette,” she told a reporter. In a cigarette’s dreams.

