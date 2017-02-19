Before winter comes to an end, consider a cape.

Yes, everyone’s looking ahead to spring clothes . . . but, before we get there, let’s just pause for a moment to appreciate this glorious cape. Designed by Tadashi Shoji (whose work might turn up on the Academy Awards red carpet next week; he’s a favorite of nominee Octavia Spencer) and worn on a recent New York Fashion Week runway, it’s both dramatic and romantic. Very Anna-Karenina-in-winter-with-an-iPad, which I’ve just decided is a look to which I will aspire.