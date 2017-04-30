Brides and cherry blossoms go together for the season.

I don’t know about you, but nothing says “spring” to me quite so much as a trio of lovely brides and some randomly placed cherry blossoms. It was Bridal Fashion Week in New York last week, and this is from the Marchesa collection. All the dresses are quite pretty — particularly the one on the far left; sort of Jane-Austen-gone-flapper — and I especially love the way the whole shot looks like the models are taking an extremely picturesque union-required break. Happy spring to all!